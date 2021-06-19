JLB & Associates Inc. Lowers Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,896 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,112 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.4% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $14,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,173,041 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $5,766,499,000 after purchasing an additional 248,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,597,190 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,090,153,000 after purchasing an additional 118,145 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,414,339 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,835,000 after purchasing an additional 4,330,736 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,623,217 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,476,649,000 after purchasing an additional 6,706,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in The TJX Companies by 33.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,542,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,358,901,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190,532 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total transaction of $2,771,016.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at $6,711,280.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The TJX Companies from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on The TJX Companies in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised The TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.47.

TJX traded down $1.33 on Friday, hitting $63.37. The company had a trading volume of 11,745,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,664,193. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.10, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.73 and a 12-month high of $74.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $68.47.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

