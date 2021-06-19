JLB & Associates Inc. Raises Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

JLB & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,844 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Genpact were worth $1,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genpact by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Genpact by 246.4% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 5,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 54.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,057 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Genpact by 71.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,932 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its position in Genpact by 11.3% during the first quarter. GFI Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 918,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,313,000 after acquiring an additional 93,188 shares during the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 73,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $3,368,343.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 697,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,905,592.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO N. V. Tyagarajan sold 70,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.57, for a total transaction of $3,119,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 693,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,921,106.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 213,625 shares of company stock worth $9,638,944. Insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.80.

Shares of G traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.47. The company had a trading volume of 1,785,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,572,243. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 27.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.40. Genpact Limited has a fifty-two week low of $33.91 and a fifty-two week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.11. Genpact had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $946.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Genpact Profile

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

