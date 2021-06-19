JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 1,212 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

JLB & Associates Inc. cut its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,212 shares during the period. JLB & Associates Inc. owned 0.07% of Polaris worth $6,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,075,000 after buying an additional 158,194 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 884,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,272,000 after buying an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 874,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,324,000 after buying an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Polaris during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 500,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,842,000 after buying an additional 34,096 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PII. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Polaris from $158.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush increased their price target on Polaris from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Truist increased their price target on Polaris from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Polaris from $127.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.82.

Shares of PII stock traded down $0.53 on Friday, hitting $130.99. 2,376,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,861. Polaris Inc. has a one year low of $86.67 and a one year high of $147.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.95 and a beta of 2.02.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a return on equity of 63.13% and a net margin of 3.49%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

