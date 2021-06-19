JLB & Associates Inc. Sells 2,034 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

JLB & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,034 shares during the period. AMETEK makes up about 1.8% of JLB & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. JLB & Associates Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $11,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in AMETEK by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after buying an additional 1,157,703 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after purchasing an additional 598,826 shares during the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,174,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $533,233,000 after purchasing an additional 295,000 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,885,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,904,000 after purchasing an additional 160,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of AME stock traded down $3.34 on Friday, reaching $130.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,545,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 990,718. The firm has a market cap of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 37.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.34. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.53 and a 1 year high of $139.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.47.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 17.81%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.25%.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on AMETEK from $141.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.17.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total transaction of $5,422,534.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,917,468.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony James Conti sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.43, for a total value of $89,858.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,538 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,079.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 73,760 shares of company stock worth $9,733,217 over the last quarter. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.