Jobchain (JOB) Price Tops $0.0010

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Jobchain has a market cap of $6.81 million and $219,619.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00057569 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00024661 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003835 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $259.05 or 0.00724461 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00043289 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00083121 BTC.

About Jobchain

Jobchain (CRYPTO:JOB) is a coin. Its launch date was March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,963,558,293 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jobchain’s official message board is medium.com/jobchain . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

