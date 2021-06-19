John Menzies (LON:MNZS) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

John Menzies plc (LON:MNZS) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 357.13 ($4.67). John Menzies shares last traded at GBX 340 ($4.44), with a volume of 455,837 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MNZS. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of John Menzies in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) target price on shares of John Menzies in a report on Monday, May 17th.

The company has a market capitalization of £312.43 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 323.44.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

