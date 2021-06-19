Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Prospector Partners LLC

Prospector Partners LLC reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 42,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Prospector Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,430,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,142,000 after buying an additional 35,299 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 205,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,831,000 after buying an additional 28,175 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 991,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,967,000 after buying an additional 364,145 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 182,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,033,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.45.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock traded down $3.24 on Friday, hitting $161.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,993,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,773,574. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $133.65 and a 52-week high of $173.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $166.22. The stock has a market cap of $426.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 24th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 52.80%.

