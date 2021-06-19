JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Rating Reiterated by National Securities

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Securities in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $132.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock. National Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 94.89% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on YY. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of JOYY in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.71.

Get JOYY alerts:

Shares of JOYY stock traded down $1.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,250,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. JOYY has a 52 week low of $67.50 and a 52 week high of $148.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $85.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). JOYY had a net margin of 42.81% and a return on equity of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of YY. Morgan Stanley grew its position in JOYY by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,899,554 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $459,235,000 after purchasing an additional 24,124 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 89.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,517,495 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $235,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191,380 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of JOYY by 40.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,257,650 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,610,000 after acquiring an additional 654,312 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in JOYY by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,204,510 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $96,346,000 after acquiring an additional 15,260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.34% of the company’s stock.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for JOYY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JOYY and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.