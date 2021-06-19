JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Nomura

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Nomura in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $148.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Nomura’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 118.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded JOYY from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.71.

NASDAQ YY traded down $1.75 on Friday, reaching $67.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,250,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,358,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.45. JOYY has a 12-month low of $67.50 and a 12-month high of $148.88.

JOYY (NASDAQ:YY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information services provider reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($2.95). The business had revenue of $579.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. JOYY had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 42.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JOYY will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JOYY by 56.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,402 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,332,000 after acquiring an additional 70,293 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in JOYY by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,324 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of JOYY by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 20,340 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of JOYY by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,890,250 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $231,162,000 after buying an additional 364,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOYY in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,132,000. 60.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOYY Company Profile

JOYY Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a social media platform in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates live streaming platforms, including YY Live, an interactive and comprehensive live streaming social media platform offering music and dance shows, talk shows, outdoor activities, and sports and anime; Bigo Live, which enables users to live stream their specific moments and talk live with each other; and Huya, a game live streaming platform.

