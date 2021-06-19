JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 201,517 Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776,289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 201,517 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.44% of Cognex worth $64,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 583 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.4% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 35,805 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.3% in the first quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 3,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 17.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,028 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,602 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.01% of the company’s stock.

CGNX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James upgraded Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

In related news, Director Dianne M. Parrotte sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $26,649.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 333 shares in the company, valued at $26,649.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CGNX stock opened at $77.67 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.13 and a fifty-two week high of $101.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.64 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.29.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

