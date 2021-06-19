JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 643,225 Shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) by 41.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,180,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 643,225 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.81% of STORE Capital worth $73,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter valued at $30,000. Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in STORE Capital during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in STORE Capital by 263.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. 85.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.09.

STOR opened at $34.36 on Friday. STORE Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.49 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.84.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.24). STORE Capital had a net margin of 29.33% and a return on equity of 4.25%. The business had revenue of $182.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that STORE Capital Co. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.69%.

About STORE Capital

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

