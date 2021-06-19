JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) by 1,236.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 752,904 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 696,581 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $73,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 9,969.0% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after buying an additional 41,471 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $3,708,000. AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46.9% in the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 59,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after buying an additional 18,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $199,000.

Shares of BATS:ICVT opened at $100.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.73. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.43 and a 1-year high of $58.18.

