JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 716,262 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 2,797.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 741,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 716,262 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.51% of Herc worth $75,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Herc by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,513 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Herc by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in Herc by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Herc in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Herc in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.67.

HRI stock opened at $102.45 on Friday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $117.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 3.07.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 7,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total value of $861,111.71. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 36,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,047,632. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,405. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,791 shares of company stock worth $4,067,818. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

