JPMorgan Chase & Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGLT) by 48.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 880,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 3.38% of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares worth $72,937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 175.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 217.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $128,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VGLT opened at $88.43 on Friday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $81.32 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.75.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a $0.133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

