JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $67.20 Million Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 102.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,337,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 676,901 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 2.02% of Berkeley Lights worth $67,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BLI. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 231.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,104,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,467,000 after purchasing an additional 771,040 shares during the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,926,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Berkeley Lights by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,119,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,224,000 after purchasing an additional 342,283 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berkeley Lights by 39.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,083,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,416,000 after acquiring an additional 306,184 shares during the last quarter. 55.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BLI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Berkeley Lights from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Berkeley Lights from $80.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

BLI opened at $48.62 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.63. The company has a market cap of $3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.05. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.51 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.43.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $18.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.76 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 70.27% and a negative return on equity of 33.57%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total value of $354,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 162,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,669,642.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $3,619,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,393,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,093 shares of company stock valued at $8,431,033 over the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

