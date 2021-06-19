JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $72.86 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,605,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,869 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.75% of CF Industries worth $72,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 697,747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,664,000 after acquiring an additional 460,407 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 16,159 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 17,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $618,000. Finally, Brightline Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CF Industries alerts:

In other news, VP Bert A. Frost sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $280,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 88,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,944,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total value of $560,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,184,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 123,025 shares of company stock valued at $6,656,945 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $48.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.45. The company has a market cap of $10.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.30 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.13. CF Industries had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. On average, analysts expect that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.63%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CF. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CF Industries from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. HSBC boosted their price target on CF Industries from $48.50 to $57.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on CF Industries from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on CF Industries from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.58.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for clean energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial applications worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.