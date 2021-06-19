JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $74.16 Million Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,559,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,057,760 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.41% of Shell Midstream Partners worth $74,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after acquiring an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth $467,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at $494,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners during the first quarter valued at $840,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 9.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 83,213 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after buying an additional 7,061 shares during the period. 21.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

Shares of SHLX opened at $15.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.80. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $16.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.10.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. Shell Midstream Partners’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.14%. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 147.20%.

SHLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners Company Profile

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.