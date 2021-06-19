JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 192,684 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) by 22.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,034,826 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 192,684 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.46% of NetApp worth $75,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NTAP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.3% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 17,287 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,256,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $220,000. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its holdings in NetApp by 1.6% during the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 18,581 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 61.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,361 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,362,000 after buying an additional 65,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in NetApp during the first quarter worth about $850,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $78.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. NetApp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.96 and a twelve month high of $84.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 164.35% and a net margin of 12.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from NetApp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 58.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NTAP shares. OTR Global upgraded NetApp from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on NetApp from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded NetApp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. NetApp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.37.

In related news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $1,159,760.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 37,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,068. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NetApp

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

