JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 349,145 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,343 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.41% of STERIS worth $66,505,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS during the first quarter worth approximately $129,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its holdings in STERIS by 1,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 100,245 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $19,094,000 after buying an additional 93,263 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in STERIS in the 1st quarter valued at $1,350,000. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in STERIS by 217.1% in the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,494 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in STERIS by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,433 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STE opened at $199.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.00 billion, a PE ratio of 43.19 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. STERIS plc has a twelve month low of $146.12 and a twelve month high of $216.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.16.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $873.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

Several analysts have issued reports on STE shares. JMP Securities upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.33.

In related news, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacqueline B. Kosecoff sold 3,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.59, for a total value of $601,073.39. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,073.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

