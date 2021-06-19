Juggernaut (JGN) Price Reaches $1.55 on Exchanges

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 9.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, Juggernaut has traded up 49.5% against the dollar. One Juggernaut coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00004325 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a total market capitalization of $61.46 million and approximately $3.00 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Juggernaut alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.46 or 0.00059767 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024957 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $265.83 or 0.00740215 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00043055 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00083471 BTC.

Juggernaut Coin Profile

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . Juggernaut’s official website is jgndefi.com . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Juggernaut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Juggernaut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Juggernaut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.