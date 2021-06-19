JulSwap Reaches Market Capitalization of $20.79 Million (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 19th. JulSwap has a total market cap of $20.79 million and $848,661.00 worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 8.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One JulSwap coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0450 or 0.00000124 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002768 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00058790 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.17 or 0.00149704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $66.32 or 0.00183273 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0720 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $311.92 or 0.00861943 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,070.64 or 0.99675906 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002893 BTC.

About JulSwap

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 461,741,051 coins. The official message board for JulSwap is medium.com/@justliquidity . The official website for JulSwap is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

Buying and Selling JulSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JulSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

