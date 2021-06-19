JUST (JST) Achieves Market Cap of $127.23 Million

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last week, JUST has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a market capitalization of $127.23 million and $112.31 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One JUST coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000158 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002818 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002105 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00056888 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.05 or 0.00138040 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.05 or 0.00180241 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,448.50 or 0.99753096 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002867 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here . JUST’s official website is just.network/# . JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

JUST Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

