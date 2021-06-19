JUST (JST) Trading Down 3.3% This Week

JUST (CURRENCY:JST) traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. One JUST coin can now be bought for about $0.0576 or 0.00000160 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, JUST has traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. JUST has a total market cap of $130.21 million and $92.45 million worth of JUST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get JUST alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002786 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00058682 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.42 or 0.00145807 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00182062 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0706 or 0.00000196 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $311.52 or 0.00866468 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,877.02 or 0.99787988 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JUST Profile

JUST’s launch date was April 3rd, 2020. JUST’s total supply is 9,900,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,260,326,706 coins. JUST’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/the-testnet-of-the-tron-based-stablecoins-lending-platform-successfully-completed-platform-662e0649209f . The official website for JUST is just.network/# . JUST’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “JST is a part of the USDJ currency system. Holding JST can participate in the community governance of JUST and pay the stabilization fee for CDP borrowing in the JUST system. “

Buying and Selling JUST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUST should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for JUST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for JUST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.