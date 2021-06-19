JustBet (WINR) Trading Down 17.3% Over Last Week

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 19th. JustBet has a market capitalization of $1.37 million and approximately $5,715.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JustBet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, JustBet has traded 17.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002801 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.40 or 0.00057091 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.16 or 0.00137543 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.32 or 0.00179972 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,576.13 or 0.99541742 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002859 BTC.

JustBet Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,722,919,230 coins and its circulating supply is 1,167,050,613 coins. JustBet’s official Twitter account is @JustBetOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . JustBet’s official website is app.just.bet . The official message board for JustBet is medium.com/@Just_Bet

According to CryptoCompare, “JustBet is a fully decentralized and autonomous gaming platform which has no human interaction, designed so payouts cannot be tampered with at any time and “where everyone is a WINR”. “

JustBet Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JustBet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JustBet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy JustBet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

