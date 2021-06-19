K21 (K21) Hits Market Cap of $6.83 Million

K21 (CURRENCY:K21) traded down 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Over the last seven days, K21 has traded down 23.2% against the US dollar. One K21 coin can currently be bought for about $0.92 or 0.00002565 BTC on exchanges. K21 has a market cap of $6.83 million and $415,165.00 worth of K21 was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002784 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00057882 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00024914 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003819 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.28 or 0.00726473 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.62 or 0.00043432 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00083255 BTC.

About K21

K21 (CRYPTO:K21) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 20th, 2021. K21’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,404,139 coins. K21’s official Twitter account is @KanonDotArt

According to CryptoCompare, “Kanon recasts patronage, philanthropy, curation, and custodianship in equitable and innovative arrangements for mutual benefit baked into the code itself. K21 is the first product of Kanon. “

K21 Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as K21 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade K21 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy K21 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

