Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 44.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,940 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,845 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.39% of Kadant worth $8,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KAI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kadant during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kadant in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 94.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kadant alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KAI shares. Barrington Research increased their price target on Kadant from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. DA Davidson raised their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Kadant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

In other news, Director William P. Tully sold 929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.91, for a total transaction of $160,633.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,539 shares in the company, valued at $784,838.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

KAI opened at $169.08 on Friday. Kadant Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.17 and a 52 week high of $189.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $174.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.07. Kadant had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $172.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Kadant Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Kadant Company Profile

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

Read More: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Kadant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.