Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 84,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,597 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.09% of Kansas City Southern worth $22,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,398,791 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,952,689,000 after acquiring an additional 120,368 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 6.2% in the first quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,458,528 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $648,855,000 after acquiring an additional 143,674 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,560,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $318,599,000 after acquiring an additional 158,803 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,459,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $297,892,000 after acquiring an additional 232,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,287,125 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $262,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KSU stock opened at $281.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.40. Kansas City Southern has a 12-month low of $140.86 and a 12-month high of $315.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35 and a beta of 1.09.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by ($0.05). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 23.71% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $706.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.07 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Kansas City Southern’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. Kansas City Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.03%.

KSU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Kansas City Southern from $212.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays cut Kansas City Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $310.00 in a report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Kansas City Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $286.00 price objective (up previously from $255.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Vertical Research began coverage on Kansas City Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $242.07.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the Midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

