Katalyo (KTLYO) Price Tops $0.14 on Top Exchanges

Katalyo (CURRENCY:KTLYO) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on June 19th. Katalyo has a market cap of $1.51 million and $67,705.00 worth of Katalyo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Katalyo has traded down 12.1% against the US dollar. One Katalyo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.72 or 0.00057856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.88 or 0.00139263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.94 or 0.00184124 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,839.21 or 1.00070357 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $305.45 or 0.00852868 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Katalyo Profile

Katalyo’s total supply is 85,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,695,604 coins. The official message board for Katalyo is katalyo.medium.com . Katalyo’s official website is www.katalyo.com . The Reddit community for Katalyo is https://reddit.com/r/Katalyo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Katalyo’s official Twitter account is @katalyo

Katalyo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Katalyo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Katalyo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Katalyo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

