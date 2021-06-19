KE (BEKE) and The Competition Head to Head Comparison

KE (NYSE: BEKE) is one of 19 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare KE to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for KE and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|KE
|0
|2
|8
|0
|2.80
|KE Competitors
|113
|493
|594
|18
|2.42
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares KE and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|KE
|$10.80 billion
|$425.68 million
|331.60
|KE Competitors
|$4.48 billion
|$136.76 million
|-20.46
KE has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. KE is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
30.3% of KE shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 22.4% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Profitability
This table compares KE and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|KE
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|KE Competitors
|2.38%
|11.57%
|2.95%
About KE
KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.
Receive News & Ratings for KE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.