KE (NYSE:BEKE) vs. Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) Head to Head Review

KE (NYSE:BEKE) and Fathom (NASDAQ:FTHM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for KE and Fathom, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KE 0 2 8 0 2.80 Fathom 0 0 2 0 3.00

KE presently has a consensus price target of $68.12, suggesting a potential upside of 36.95%. Fathom has a consensus price target of $53.50, suggesting a potential upside of 57.96%. Given Fathom’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Fathom is more favorable than KE.

Profitability

This table compares KE and Fathom’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KE N/A N/A N/A Fathom -2.38% -21.49% -16.68%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

30.3% of KE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fathom shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KE and Fathom’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KE $10.80 billion 4.13 $425.68 million $0.15 331.60 Fathom $176.78 million 2.81 -$1.34 million ($0.12) -282.25

KE has higher revenue and earnings than Fathom. Fathom is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KE beats Fathom on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KE

KE Holdings Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services. It facilitates various housing transactions ranging from existing and new home sales and home rentals to home renovation, real estate financial solutions, and other services. The company also owns and operates Lianjia, a real estate brokerage branded store; and owns Deyou, a franchise model for connected brokerage stores. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

About Fathom

Fathom Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based real estate brokerage services in the South, Atlantic, Southwest, and Western parts of the United States. The company offers access to various properties for sale or lease through its Website, www.FathomRealty.com to buyers, sellers, landlords, and tenants. It also operates intelliAgent, a real estate technology platform that is designed to provide a suite of brokerage and agent level tools, technology, business processes, business intelligence and reporting, training, customer relationship management, social media marketing, marketing repository, and marketing services, as well as marketplace for add-on services and third-party technology. Fathom Holdings Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Cary, North Carolina.

