Keep Network Price Up 17.1% Over Last Week (KEEP)

Keep Network (CURRENCY:KEEP) traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 19th. One Keep Network coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001277 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Keep Network has traded 17.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Keep Network has a market capitalization of $245.61 million and $37.17 million worth of Keep Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00059396 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00025060 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003874 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $264.88 or 0.00737534 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043377 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.06 or 0.00083706 BTC.

Keep Network Profile

Keep Network (CRYPTO:KEEP) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 28th, 2020. Keep Network’s total supply is 999,848,781 coins and its circulating supply is 535,642,351 coins. The official website for Keep Network is keep.network . Keep Network’s official Twitter account is @keep_project and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Keep Network is https://reddit.com/r/KeepNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A keep is an off-chain container for private data. Keeps let you interact with private data while taking full advantage of the public blockchain. “

