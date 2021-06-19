Kepos Capital LP Decreases Position in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU)

Kepos Capital LP lessened its holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SVOKU) by 32.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 607,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 292,162 shares during the period. Kepos Capital LP’s holdings in Seven Oaks Acquisition were worth $6,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seven Oaks Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth $207,000.

Shares of Seven Oaks Acquisition stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.39. 24,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 128,606. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.19. Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.98 and a 12-month high of $11.77.

Seven Oaks Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

