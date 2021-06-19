KickToken (KICK) One Day Volume Hits $1.69 Million

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded up 7.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. One KickToken coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, KickToken has traded down 17.9% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $28.94 million and $1.69 million worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002800 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00057380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00024737 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003859 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $261.70 or 0.00732236 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043426 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.95 or 0.00083798 BTC.

KickToken Coin Profile

KickToken (CRYPTO:KICK) is a coin. It launched on July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,251,233,467,898 coins and its circulating supply is 125,972,868,114 coins. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for KickToken is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “KickToken is a cryptocurrency that will be accepted and used by the projects that are launched on the KICK ECOSYSTEMplatform (as well as by all its partners). KICK will be primarily used as a payment method on the platform. KICK ECOSYSTEM takes half the commission (4%) of ICO campaigns launched in their tokens to the KICKONOMY fund. KickToken can't be mined by users and are instead emitted during the fundraising process – whenever somebody contributes to the campaign directly to the smart contract address, new KickCoins are minted and sent to the address, from which the payment in ETH was made. “

Buying and Selling KickToken

