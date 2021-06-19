KLAYswap Protocol Reaches One Day Volume of $9.54 Million (KSP)

KLAYswap Protocol (CURRENCY:KSP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. In the last week, KLAYswap Protocol has traded 45.7% higher against the dollar. KLAYswap Protocol has a total market cap of $193.83 million and approximately $9.54 million worth of KLAYswap Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One KLAYswap Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $24.90 or 0.00069768 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002806 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002103 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.35 or 0.00057031 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.80 or 0.00139524 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.40 or 0.00180455 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,687.86 or 0.99994861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002883 BTC.

KLAYswap Protocol Profile

KLAYswap Protocol’s total supply is 126,141,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,784,449 coins. KLAYswap Protocol’s official Twitter account is @KLAYswap

According to CryptoCompare, “KLAYswap, as a trustless on-chain swap protocol, is a service created by all participants (liquidity providers, traders, and community members) and not by a particular operator. With this and the decentralized, trustless philosophy of blockchain in mind, KLAYswap issued the KSP (KLAYswap Protocol) governance token so participants can create KLAYswap’s policies and direction and lead to the gradual, continued development of the service. “

KLAYswap Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KLAYswap Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KLAYswap Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy KLAYswap Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

