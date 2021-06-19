Kleros Price Down 8.6% Over Last Week (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 19th. Kleros has a total market cap of $72.18 million and approximately $2.51 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000332 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Kleros has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.81 or 0.00007896 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0355 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00011097 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $146.04 or 0.00410743 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000027 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Kleros Profile

PNK is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . The official message board for Kleros is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

