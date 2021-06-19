Kleros Price Reaches $0.12 on Exchanges (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded down 11% against the dollar. Kleros has a market capitalization of $74.02 million and $4.26 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kleros coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000339 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros Coin Profile

Kleros is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 coins and its circulating supply is 610,797,417 coins. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . The official website for Kleros is kleros.io . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kleros should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

