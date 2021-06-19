Klever Reaches Market Cap of $190.63 Million (KLV)

Klever (CURRENCY:KLV) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 19th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $190.63 million and approximately $1.58 million worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Klever has traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar. One Klever coin can currently be bought for about $0.0561 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002762 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002203 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00058582 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.76 or 0.00148247 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.57 or 0.00183567 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0713 or 0.00000197 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $312.94 or 0.00862906 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,128.40 or 0.99622296 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever’s launch date was August 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,397,615,776 coins. The official website for Klever is www.klever.io . Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button. “

Buying and Selling Klever

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klever should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

