Klimatas Achieves Market Capitalization of $5,141.36 (KTS)

Klimatas (CURRENCY:KTS) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. One Klimatas coin can now be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000020 BTC on exchanges. Klimatas has a market cap of $5,141.36 and approximately $71.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 49.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Klimatas alerts:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000350 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Klimatas

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klimatas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Klimatas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Klimatas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.