Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,615 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,938 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $23,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,783,710 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $325,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842,716 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,524,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $650,386,000 after buying an additional 1,248,505 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,036,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,061,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,324,000 after buying an additional 981,621 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 471.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,067,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,650,000 after buying an additional 880,790 shares during the period. 86.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KNX opened at $44.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.07 and a twelve month high of $50.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.86.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.13. Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Knight-Swift Transportation’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.65%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KNX. Vertical Research began coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, KCG raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.82.

In related news, Chairman Kevin P. Knight sold 49,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.06, for a total transaction of $2,482,976.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 5,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,780.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Gary J. Knight sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.00, for a total value of $2,450,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 201,850 shares of company stock worth $9,992,889. 3.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation services in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Trucking, Logistics, and Intermodal. Its trucking services include irregular route, dedicated, refrigerated, flatbed, expedited, dry van, drayage, and cross-border transportation of various products, goods, and materials.

