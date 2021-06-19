Komodo Hits Market Capitalization of $107.72 Million (KMD)

Komodo (CURRENCY:KMD) traded 2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 19th. Komodo has a total market capitalization of $107.72 million and $7.11 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Komodo has traded down 20.9% against the US dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002396 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $127.86 or 0.00359417 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $52.60 or 0.00147871 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.61 or 0.00226586 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00010160 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000490 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004430 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Komodo

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 126,357,252 coins. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Komodo is /r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com . Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo is a privacy-centric cryptocurrency that combines the anonymity of ZCash with the security of Bitcoin. Using a new consensus mechanism developed by the Komodo team, delayed Proof of Work, Komodo blocks can be notarized using the Bitcoin blockchain. KMD is issued through an Equihash-based PoW protocol, and the new block information is sent to pre-voted notary nodes. These nodes insert the Komodo block information on the BTC blockchain by creating a custom transaction. This system ensures that in order to “hack” komodo, one would have to rewrite both chains.Komodo uses Zero Knowledge Proofs to provide 100% anonymous transactions, that are now secured with Bitcoin's hash rate. “

Buying and Selling Komodo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

