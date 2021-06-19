KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $41.20

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.20 and traded as low as $40.79. KONE Oyj shares last traded at $40.80, with a volume of 11,175 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on KNYJY shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KONE Oyj from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Danske raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of KONE Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KONE Oyj in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a PE ratio of 37.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter. KONE Oyj had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 35.64%.

About KONE Oyj (OTCMKTS:KNYJY)

KONE Oyj, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the elevator and escalator business worldwide. It offers elevators, escalators, auto walks, and automatic building doors. The company also provides maintenance services under the KONE Care and KONE 24/7 Connected Services brand names; modernization solutions; and various residential solutions.

