Korea Investment CORP Acquires 173,986 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 196.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,586 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,986 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.22% of Albemarle worth $38,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in Albemarle by 1,366.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 308 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in Albemarle in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Albemarle by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 320,829 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,876,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its position in Albemarle by 185.4% in the 1st quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 128,195 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $18,731,000 after buying an additional 83,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Albemarle by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,296,373 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $189,413,000 after buying an additional 65,829 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,338 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.30, for a total transaction of $229,199.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 42,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,255,754.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,340 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.85, for a total value of $224,919.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,382.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,952,747 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ALB opened at $157.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.07. Albemarle Co. has a 1 year low of $72.39 and a 1 year high of $188.35. The firm has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. Albemarle had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $829.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.03 million. Research analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 37.86%.

ALB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $174.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp increased their price target on Albemarle from $107.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Albemarle from $174.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Albemarle from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.36.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties; and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

