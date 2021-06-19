Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 381,222 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 70,200 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.07% of Cognizant Technology Solutions worth $29,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 935.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 404 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognizant Technology Solutions stock opened at $68.32 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.52. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $53.16 and a 1 year high of $82.73. The firm has a market cap of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 9.09% and a return on equity of 16.77%. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.07%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.76.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,858 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $417,089.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,117,496. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Malcolm Frank sold 1,031 shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $73,036.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,200,409.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock worth $704,217. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

