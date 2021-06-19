Korea Investment CORP Decreases Stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Korea Investment CORP reduced its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) by 8.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 819,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 72,371 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.33% of NRG Energy worth $30,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its position in NRG Energy by 105.3% during the 4th quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 7,058,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $265,029,000 after buying an additional 3,620,823 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 284.7% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,489,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $131,647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,582,314 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 444.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,172,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $81,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,809 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,622,948 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $173,593,000 after purchasing an additional 597,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 647,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,429,000 after purchasing an additional 549,381 shares in the last quarter. 96.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NRG stock opened at $36.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.84. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.22 and a twelve month high of $44.08.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.97). The firm had revenue of $8.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. NRG Energy had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 37.01%. The company’s revenue was up 297.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 6.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is 54.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NRG shares. TheStreet cut shares of NRG Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Wolfe Research reissued a “peer perform” rating and issued a $47.00 price target on shares of NRG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Guggenheim cut shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West. The company is involved in the producing, selling, and delivering electricity and related products and services to 3.6 million residential, industrial, and commercial consumers.

