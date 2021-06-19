Korea Investment CORP Has $29.07 Million Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Korea Investment CORP decreased its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 376,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 41,035 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.05% of DuPont de Nemours worth $29,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 19,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares in the last quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 999.5% in the 1st quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 447,765 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,603,000 after acquiring an additional 407,042 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Trust Co of Kansas bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DD opened at $76.43 on Friday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, March 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total transaction of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $984,988.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DD has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $90.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price target for the company. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

