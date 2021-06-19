Korea Investment CORP Has $30.06 Million Stock Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 89.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 316,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,500 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP owned approximately 0.10% of Discover Financial Services worth $30,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth about $270,545,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,697,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,465 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 257.3% during the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,144,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,576,000 after purchasing an additional 823,939 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,327,286 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,930,889,000 after purchasing an additional 807,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Discover Financial Services by 746.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 737,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,764,000 after purchasing an additional 650,346 shares during the last quarter. 85.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on DFS shares. Barclays upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Discover Financial Services from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.31.

NYSE DFS opened at $114.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $34.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 1.84. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $45.40 and a one year high of $125.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.82 by $2.22. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 28.88% and a net margin of 22.20%. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.89%.

In other Discover Financial Services news, Director Michael H. Moskow sold 3,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.97, for a total value of $443,469.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,943,810.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane E. Offereins sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $1,710,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,915 shares in the company, valued at $12,988,588.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,794 shares of company stock worth $3,213,580. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a digital banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts, checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

