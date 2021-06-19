Korea Investment CORP Has $39.99 Million Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Korea Investment CORP cut its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 104,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,400 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on INTU shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Intuit has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $465.71.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $473.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $129.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.69, a PEG ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.00. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $280.99 and a 12 month high of $478.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.13.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is 35.98%.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 414 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $180,590.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,170.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $223,330,592. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 168,912 shares of company stock worth $72,890,386 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, and Strategic Partner.

