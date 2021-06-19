Korea Investment CORP Invests $33.48 Million in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Korea Investment CORP acquired a new position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 279,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,483,000. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.12% of Ferguson as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 35.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FERG shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Ferguson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.00.

NASDAQ FERG opened at $134.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $132.75. The company has a market capitalization of $30.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.34. Ferguson plc has a fifty-two week low of $116.70 and a fifty-two week high of $141.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

