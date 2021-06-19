Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Korea Investment CORP cut its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 192,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $36,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 223.2% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 5,744 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 51,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after buying an additional 1,753 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 5,176 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter valued at $941,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total transaction of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sreenivasa Kutam sold 4,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $916,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,399 shares of company stock worth $1,267,962 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $192.90 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $194.56. The company has a market cap of $82.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.31 and a 12-month high of $200.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 44.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 62.84%.

ADP has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $197.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.81.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

