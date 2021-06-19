Korea Investment CORP Lowers Holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Korea Investment CORP lowered its stake in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 768,582 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 70,048 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of TC Energy worth $35,229,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Savior LLC raised its position in TC Energy by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 539 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in TC Energy by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TC Energy stock opened at $51.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $38.80 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.7137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from TC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $2.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.55%. TC Energy’s payout ratio is 57.96%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC raised their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of TC Energy from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Friday, March 19th. They set a $70.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TC Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.23.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

